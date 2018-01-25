Tanzania: Doctors Remove Piece of Metal From Lissu's Body

Dar Es Salaama — The Singida East Member of Parliament (Chadema), Mr Tundu Lissu, who is continuing to receive physiotherapy treatment and counselling at University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium, says his doctors have managed to remove a piece of metal from his body.

Speaking with the Citizen Wednesday on January 24, 2018, Mr Lissu said, "Today my doctors have managed to remove a piece of metal from my backside. When I was in Nairobi my doctors there saw it inside my flesh, but they could not manage to remove it although it moved up a bit. And here they have removed this also, which is different from that bullet that is still in my body as my doctors have never talked about this."

On his condition, Mr Lissu, who is president of the Tanzania Law Society (TLS), says, "I still continue doing exercises well. My left arm that was with some problem has been straightened up by the doctors who are now practising it intensively and my right leg, which has a serious problem, is doing well."

"Here I do a lot of exercises because I exercise four times per day. I enter for exercising at 9am until 10am and then I start again at 11am until 12pm before exercising again from 2pm to 4pm when I would end the day. I use clutches and a 'wheel chair' to do exercises," he added.

Responding to a question as to when the exercises will end, Lissu replied, "my doctors yesterday refused to tell me about that, but they examined my right leg and discovered that in the knee there is a bone that has not healed properly and I don't know when it will get healed."

When informed of the death of a retired Judge, Robert Kisanga, astonishingly, Lissu said, "Is KIsanga dead i!!! I was not aware of it, but we have lost one of the best and famous judges."

"He was a judge, who ensured there was an administration that enforced the laws. I started working with him when he was chairman of the Commission of Human Rights and Good Governance. He had a firm and free stand, a person, who was not swayed by anybody and with no fear and when he made a ruling he was fearless, no matter whether the rulers were pleased or not," said Mr Lissu

Mr Lissu, who is the chief lawyer of the opposition Chadema was attacked by unknown people, who sprayed over 30 bullets on him on September 7, last year, and he was rushed to Dodoma Referral Hospital for treatment before he was flown to Kenya to receive further treatment at Nairobi Hospital, where he was being treated until January 6 when he was referred to University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium.