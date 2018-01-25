25 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Miss Geek Contest Opens Up to More African Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Bizimungu

More African countries that are members of the Smart Africa Secretariat are now able to participate in the continental Miss Geek Africa competition, following its expansion.

The number of participating countries has moved from 17, that participated during the inaugural continental competition last year, to 22.

Already, the application process is open and all girls based in the qualified countries can apply.

The main goal is ultimately to support and inspire more African girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines, organisers say. The competition is organised by Girls in ICT Rwanda, a group of women professionals in STEM.

According to the organisers, the application process is underway until March 31.

Lucy Mbabazi, one of the lead organisers of the annual competition and president of Girls in ICT Rwanda, said they are targeting to have the entire continent participate in the competition as this would help achieve their target.

"We definitely wish it [the competition] expands to all the 54 African countries, and yes, it will, if we get more support," she told The New Times on Tuesday.

Last year, Girls in ICT Rwanda partnered with Smart Africa to expand the competition to all member states and crowned the first ever Ms. Geek Africa, Ruth Njeri from Kenya, during the annual Transform Africa Summit.

The experience provides semi-finalists the opportunity to compete and collaborate with peers as well as participate in the summit, where they interact with industry captains and government leaders, as they determine how to accelerate Africa's transformation using technology.

This year, organisers are celebrating the 5th anniversary of Miss Geek competition.

"What started as a small idea in Rwanda is now a part of the Smart Africa agenda," mbabazi noted.

The grand finale will be held at the Transform Africa Summit which will take place on May 9-10 in Kigali. This year's competition was organised in line with Transform Africa Summit's theme; "Accelerating Africa's Single Digital Market."

Applicants will identify opportunities in any sector and suggest a solution that can allow Africans to collaborate, interact and especially trade easily as a single digital market. They will also propose and recommend technology solutions that can work to address the existing problems and challenges.

Eligibility

The competition is exclusively open to females between the ages of 13 and 21 years, who are also citizens of any of Smart Africa member states; namely; Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, DRC, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda

Finalists will undergo a weeklong intensive training programme that will equip them with presentation, public speaking and critical thinking skills to ensure they are prepared for the grand finale.

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @Julio_Bizimungu

Rwanda

Talks Between CoK Officials, Slum Residents Hit Deadlock

City of Kigali authorities on Tuesday held a lengthy meeting with home-owners in Kigali's largest unplanned settlement -… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.