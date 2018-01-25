Photo: The Herald

Police roadblock (file photo).

ZANU-PF legislator Dexter Nduna has urged government to completely abandon police roadblocks and allow officials at toll gates to ticket offending motorists.

Speaking in parliament this past week, the Chegutu West legislator urged authorities to deploy health personnel at toll gates to deal with road traffic accidents which often find casualties left to die before finding any assistance.

"... There are about 1.5 million vehicles in this country," Nduna said while contributing to debate on the 2018 budget.

"If we continue to try and police these vehicles using a moribund way of dealing with it, it means that we will need to employ more than 1.5 million policemen or foot soldiers.

"We need to embrace technology to police those automobiles to enhance revenue generation and plug illicit outflows."

He added, "As you get to the tollgate, at that point from one tollgate to another tollgate, this is where you need to be given your ticket for over-speeding. That is, distance over time taken from one tollgate to another, it is going to give you the speed that the bus or that mass transport system was moving at.

"We do not need a plethora of roadblocks criss-crossing our road network, but we need just a few gadgets to put on our tollgates and toll plazas."

Nduna accused Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and government of failing to take care of economically productive Zimbabweans who traverse the country's roads but fall victim to serious road accidents.

"Seventy percent of all people who die on our roads die because they have not been attended to before they get to a hospital and this is where your money resides in," he said.

"This is where your budget is aware that the Masvingo-Beitbridge road brings in US$3.5 billion annually, which is three-quarters of the annual budget from those people that are in the informal sector who use mass transport systems.

"So, if these people die after the accident because they have not reached the hospital, it is because there are no disaster accident victims' stabilisation centres at the tollgates and these need; be expeditiously established."

Nduna said there was need to deduct a fraction from government's Health Fund to try and reduce the road carnage in the country.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), road traffic accidents went up by over 100,000 in 2016, while deaths increased by 75 percent.

In its 2017 First Quarter digest statistics, Zimstat said road traffic accidents increased nearly four times from 45,701 in 2015 to 159,490 in 2016.

Heavy police roadblocks, which stopped when the military seized control of government November last year, have been blamed for allegedly targeting revenue collection and bribes as opposed to preventing accidents.