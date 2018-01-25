24 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa to Expose 'Shifty' MPs Who Fail to Swear to Raila's Legitimacy

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.
By Author: Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance now says it intends to use an affidavit signed by its lawmakers to file a petition against the government at the United Nations Security Council.

According to Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala the alliance will also file a petition and the International Criminal Court to seek redress for alleged injustices meted against its members by the State during last year's elections.

"We're going to process and file petitions to the African Union on Assembly as well as the European Assembly so that we can ask for investigations on the profiling and killing of NASA supporters," Malala told the press on Wednesday.

Malala said the affidavit signed by NASA MPs will empower Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to become president and deputy president of the People's Assembly after a planned swearing-in Tuesday next week.

He said plans to install Odinga and Kalonzo will proceed despite a warning by Attorney General Githu Muigai that the swearing-in of the two would be treasonous.

Muigai moved to court on Monday to challenge the move by some fifteen county assemblies to set up People's Assemblies.

In the petition filed by the Deputy Chief State Counsel, Charles Mutimba, Muigai told a Milimani court that the actions by fifteen county assemblies which have so far constituted the forums were a violation of the Constitution and should, therefore, be quashed.

Muigai also sought prohibitory orders restraining other county assemblies from establishing People's Assemblies.

"The respondents are in contravention of Article 1(3) of the Constitution by the purported exercise of the Sovereign power of the people in a manner not provided for in law," the petition reads.

County assemblies of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Mandera, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori have so far passed motions approving the constitution of the People's Assembles.

The resolutions were adopted between November 8 and December 9, 2017.

