South Africa: Revolting Rhymes - the SA-Animated Film in Line for Oscar Glory

Oscar season is upon us, and this week brought the news that the film Revolting Rhymes, animated by South African studio Triggerfish, is in line for an Academy Award. The adaptation of Roald Dahl's twisted fairy tales has been nominated in the category of Best Animated Short - making it the first animation nomination from the continent of Africa.

The small girl smiles. One eyelid flickers. She whips a pistol from her knickers."

It's been called "the most famous line in modern children's poetry", and Roald Dahl's words have now taken on a life beyond the printed page.

Revolting Rhymes, an adaptation of Dahl's 1982 poetry collection, has been brought to the screen in glorious animation by South African studio Triggerfish. The book - a collection of fairy tales given Dahl's dark spin - is one of those volumes enjoyed as much by adults as children, and the same holds for its animated re-telling by Triggerfish.

The film, aired by the BBC in Christmas 2016, has already taken home a whole mantelpiece of awards, including top honours at Annecy, the world's most prestigious animation festival. Now, the greatest prize of them all is in sight: the Academy...