Kenya: No, January 30 Hasn't Been Declared a Holiday

The government has declared that there will be no national holiday on Tuesday the 30th day of January 2018.

In a series of Tweets, Mwendwa Njoka, who is the spokesman in the Ministry of Interior, dismissed a circular suggesting as much as 'fake'.

Njoka also urged Kenyans to ignore the communique and report to their places of work as usual.

The purported Kenya Gazette being distributed on social media claiming that Interior CS Dr. Matiang'i has declared Tuesday next week a holiday is Fake News. Kenya's should ignore it and go about their normal duties uninterrupted. @FredMatiangi, @Karanjakibicho -- Mwenda Njoka (@mwendanjoka) January 24, 2018

This development coincides with an announcement by opposition coalition Nasa, to the effect they will use the day to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the 'People's President and Deputy'.

The supposed swearing was slated for Uhuru Park, but the Nairobi County government on Wednesday announced it had closed down the venue to allow for renovations, setting the stage for a possible confrontation between security agencies and opposition supporters on the ultimate day.