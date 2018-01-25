25 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: No, January 30 Hasn't Been Declared a Holiday

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.
By Nahashon Musungu

The government has declared that there will be no national holiday on Tuesday the 30th day of January 2018.

In a series of Tweets, Mwendwa Njoka, who is the spokesman in the Ministry of Interior, dismissed a circular suggesting as much as 'fake'.

Njoka also urged Kenyans to ignore the communique and report to their places of work as usual.

The purported Kenya Gazette being distributed on social media claiming that Interior CS Dr. Matiang'i has declared Tuesday next week a holiday is Fake News. Kenya's should ignore it and go about their normal duties uninterrupted. @FredMatiangi, @Karanjakibicho -- Mwenda Njoka (@mwendanjoka) January 24, 2018

This development coincides with an announcement by opposition coalition Nasa, to the effect they will use the day to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the 'People's President and Deputy'.

The supposed swearing was slated for Uhuru Park, but the Nairobi County government on Wednesday announced it had closed down the venue to allow for renovations, setting the stage for a possible confrontation between security agencies and opposition supporters on the ultimate day.

More on This

Lobby Petitions Court to Stop Intended Swearing-in of Raila, Kalonzo

A lobby group is in court to stop Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as People's… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.