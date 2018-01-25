Despite the Blitzboks only playing one game against minnows Papua New Guinea in the HSBC Sydney Sevens on Friday, coach Neil Powell, is eager to see any progress made by his team.

The third tournament of the season starts on Friday at the Allianz Stadium, with South Africa's in Pool C action.

On Saturday, they face Spain and England in their remaining pool games, with the knockout phase set for Sunday.

'The three-day tournaments are a bit different from the normal ones on the circuit and this Sydney tournament does have a bit of a Hong Kong Sevens feel due to it due to the fact that it is played over three days,' said Powell.

'We arrived a bit earlier than normal because of that. It is not the easiest thing to travel to Australia and New Zealand from South Africa as it does take a day or two to get back into the flow of things.

'We needed to make sure the players had enough sleep and lifted the intensity of training as the week progressed. We'll have a captain's run on Friday morning, although we play later in the day, as it works best for our routine.

'We only play after six (9.22am SA time) and it is a long day for the guys to just wait around, so the session on Friday will break up the day a bit and get the guys focused on the job at hand.'

Powell looked at fine-tuning their preparations this week, as he believes the hard work was done at their training base in Stellenbosch already.

'We looked back at what went wrong in Cape Town and it seemed to be a mental thing,' said Powell.

'We had some technical mishaps, but I think the long 2017 season got to the players.

'That said, the rest did wonders to all of them and I could feel the intensity and vibe in the air in the last week or so.

'We see this tournament as a bit of a trial run for the Commonwealth Games as well (to be played at Gold Coast in mid-April), so want to go out there and measure ourselves against the best in the world.'