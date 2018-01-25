Up and coming junior player Philip Henning returns from the Junior Australian Open after a confidence-boosting run in Melbourne.

The Bloemfontein player, part of Team SA at the 2016 AUSC Region 5 Games in Angola, made it through to the third round of singles play Down Under.

There, the country's top ranked U18 player lost to American Sebastian Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr. The score was 6-4 1-6 4-6.

In the doubles competition Henning made it as far as the quarter-finals. Playing with Czech player Andrew Paulson, the unseeded combination, went down to Germany's Rudolf Molleker and Henri Squire, 7-6(3) 5-7 5-10.

Travelling with Henning, Allan Karam, the Tennis South Africa (TSA) national coach, said that he was proud of how Henning conducted himself.

'Philip played some really good tennis in Australia, beating three of the world's top 25 players, and qualifying for the Junior Australian Open.

'His strong mind, discipline and all-court ability are impressive - the way he played and approached each match clearly indicates that he has a bright tennis future."

A Grey College pupil, Henning did not make the final cut of the Australian Open Junior main draw so was forced to play in the qualifying rounds where he won through two demanding rounds of qualifying and was one of eight players to qualify for the main draw proper in Melbourne.