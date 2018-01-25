25 January 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Henning Can Hold Head High After His Display Down Under

Tagged:

Related Topics

Up and coming junior player Philip Henning returns from the Junior Australian Open after a confidence-boosting run in Melbourne.

The Bloemfontein player, part of Team SA at the 2016 AUSC Region 5 Games in Angola, made it through to the third round of singles play Down Under.

There, the country's top ranked U18 player lost to American Sebastian Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr. The score was 6-4 1-6 4-6.

In the doubles competition Henning made it as far as the quarter-finals. Playing with Czech player Andrew Paulson, the unseeded combination, went down to Germany's Rudolf Molleker and Henri Squire, 7-6(3) 5-7 5-10.

Travelling with Henning, Allan Karam, the Tennis South Africa (TSA) national coach, said that he was proud of how Henning conducted himself.

'Philip played some really good tennis in Australia, beating three of the world's top 25 players, and qualifying for the Junior Australian Open.

'His strong mind, discipline and all-court ability are impressive - the way he played and approached each match clearly indicates that he has a bright tennis future."

A Grey College pupil, Henning did not make the final cut of the Australian Open Junior main draw so was forced to play in the qualifying rounds where he won through two demanding rounds of qualifying and was one of eight players to qualify for the main draw proper in Melbourne.

South Africa

City of Cape Town Set to Reach Out to the Bottled Water Industry

With less than 80 days to go until Day Zero, the City of Cape Town may want to consider getting help from the bottled… Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.