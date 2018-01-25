Kenya: Kisii Parents Protest KCSE Results Cancellation

Parents and candidates at Mokubo Secondary in Kenyenya, Kisii County are in shock after realising the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results had been cancelled.

Parents who spoke to journalists said their children had received results via text messages but they were later informed of the cancellation by education ministry officials over cheating claims.

Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) upheld results for only one candidate who had scored B plus.

On Wednesday, the parents had a stormy meeting where they pressed the school management and education officials to give an explanation on the cancellation.

The affected candidates were taken for counselling and asked to repeat.

Journalists were kicked out of the school with the board chairman Laban Atika saying publicity on the cancelled results would taint the school's name.

"The education office at Kisii town has all the details about what happened here, so go and see them there for information," said Mr Atika.

A candidate said they were stunned about the cancellation.

The school has a boarding and day students.

A section of the parents who spoke to the Nation said at least 41 candidates initially received C plus according to text messages sent by Knec.

"We are questioning how our candidates got results on text which cannot be availed by the examination council," said Mr Fred Asiago, a parent.

"We want justice for the out candidates. Let the Education CS Fred Matiang'i and the Kenya National Examination Council bear responsibility for this mess otherwise as parents we have no money to send the candidates back to class for one more year," he said.

He said they have already contacted their lawyers over the matter.

Ms Roda Aminga, another parent said they were stunned by the outcome.

"My daughter had since given out her books and uniform. I am worried what will happen if she has to repeat Form Four," she said.

County Education Director William Sugut confirmed the cancellation of the school's results but said the candidates had been given an opportunity to re-sit the examinations this year.