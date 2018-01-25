25 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Judge Kisanga Passes Away

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
The late Justice Robert Kisanga, who died at the Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam.
By The Daily News Repoter

Retired Judge Robert Kisanga has passed away at Regency Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment, Wednesday morning reports confirm.


The Court of Appeal Registrar John Kahyoza confirmed the demise of the retired Justice Kisanga. Apart from serving at Court of Appeal, after his retirement, Judge Kisanga worked with Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) in the capacity of President of Governing Board.

The demised Justice Kisanga was appointed as the first Chairman of the Tanzania Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance before retiring in 2008.

