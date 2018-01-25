Kenya: Top Kenyan Clubs Fail to Cash in On Player Transfers

For the past two seasons, giant Kenyan clubs, unlike sides from neighbouring countries, have failed to make significant profits from sale of players to foreign leagues.

A well negotiated transfer can rake in millions of shillings that can run a club for a year. Ugandan outfit Vipers SC in January 2016 pocketed Sh40 million from the sale of Farouk Miya to Belgian side Standard Liege.

In 2016, Tusker and Gor Mahia went empty handed after losing strikers Jesse Were and Michael Olunga to Zesco United (Zambia) and Djurgardens (Sweden) when their contracts ran out.

ONE YEAR LOAN

Olunga had seen out a one year loan at Gor from Liberty Sports academy who pocketed about Sh16 million in his move to Sweden.

Last year, Mathare United and Gor lost key players Eric Johanna and Erick Ouma to Swedish and Georgian clubs on a free transfer.

Interestingly, Kenyan Premier League (KPL) minnows Kariobangi Sharks made about Sh11 million from the sale of striker Masoud Juma to South African club Cape Town City this month.

AFC Leopards failed to tie down Ugandan winger Allan Kateregga before loaning him out to Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) in August 2017.

The 23-year-old's contract with Ingwe expired in December last year and has joined Juma's new club on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The dreadlocked player quickly fixed a loan deal in his home country after a touchline bust up with coach Robert Matano during their 1-0 loss to Bandari in Nakuru County.

"We released Kateregga on the advice of the coach and fans should understand no official will interfere with the technical bench concerning the playing unit," Leopards secretary general Oscar Igaida told Nation Sport.

He regrettably added: "We overlooked the Kateregga issue because we had given the coach a free hand but going forward, we will look at the commercial interest of the club as we want to make money from the sale of players in future."

Last year, Ingwe reportedly made Sh800,000 from the sale of Kevin Kimani to Al Hazem (Saudi Arabia) and Sh1m from the sale of Keziron Kizito to Kerali Blusters (India).