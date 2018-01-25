25 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Releases U.S.$1 Million for Free Distribution of Contraceptives

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — The Federal Government yesterday said it has released $1 million for the delivery of contraceptives for the enhancement of quality family planning among Nigerians.

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, who stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said procurement for the implementation of the plan led by a committee chaired by a director in the ministry had equally been secured.

Adewole said the ministry had submitted nine proposals to the FEC and that the proposals had been given approval by the council since 2016.

According to him, following a presidential approval of the joint venture agreement between the federal government and May $ Baker for the production of local vaccines, a board had been constituted on January 19 to oversee the venture and consequently, Nigeria will begin to produce its vaccines within the next two years.

He also stated that the Federal Government had also made plans for was the enrollment of 320,000 members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for National Health Insurance Scheme yearly, adding that the bill seeking the establishment of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help in tracking diseases has passed second reading in the National Assembly

