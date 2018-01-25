25 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Well-Known Actor Sandy Mokwena Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Actor Sandy 'Bra Eddie' Mokwena Has Died

South African actor Sandy Mokwena, 68, has died.

The star, best known as Bra Eddie Khumalo in the e.tv soapie Scandal! , died on Wednesday night after being admitted to hospital earlier this week.

Michael Pocock, e.tv publicist, confirmed to Channel24 that Mokwena "died in hospital from natural causes".

He added: "e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy's family and the cast and crew of Scandal! "

Mokwena has been on the show since it premiered on e.tv 13 years ago.

Filming on the set of Scandal! has been cancelled for the day. Mokwena was still on set working last week.

According to TVSA, Mokwena starred in several feature films including Taxi to Soweto (1992), The Principal (1996), Dead End (1999) and Scarback (2000).

He also starred in an array of local TV shows including Okavango , Generations , and Soul City .

Source: TheJuice

South Africa

City of Cape Town Set to Reach Out to the Bottled Water Industry

With less than 80 days to go until Day Zero, the City of Cape Town may want to consider getting help from the bottled… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.