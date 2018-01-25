South Africa: Well-Known Actor Sandy Mokwena Dies

South African actor Sandy Mokwena, 68, has died.

The star, best known as Bra Eddie Khumalo in the e.tv soapie Scandal! , died on Wednesday night after being admitted to hospital earlier this week.

Michael Pocock, e.tv publicist, confirmed to Channel24 that Mokwena "died in hospital from natural causes".

He added: "e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy's family and the cast and crew of Scandal! "

Mokwena has been on the show since it premiered on e.tv 13 years ago.

Filming on the set of Scandal! has been cancelled for the day. Mokwena was still on set working last week.

According to TVSA, Mokwena starred in several feature films including Taxi to Soweto (1992), The Principal (1996), Dead End (1999) and Scarback (2000).

He also starred in an array of local TV shows including Okavango , Generations , and Soul City .

