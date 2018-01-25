Nigeria: APGA Passes Vote of Confidence On Buhari

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has passed a vote of confidence on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

National Chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, told reporters yesterday in Abuja that President Buhari had done well and should remain focused while also avoiding being distracted.

"He (Buhari) should not be distracted. He has a mighty load on his shoulders and he has every reason to make Nigerians proud. They gave him massive support in 2015 that brought him into office as Mr. President. He owes Nigerians enormous responsibility to ensure that he governs with fear of God, justice and equity. I know he has the capacity. He started very well despite the challenges.

"I also want to use this opportunity to call on him to ensure adequate security of lives and property. What is happening in Benue today is a threat to democracy, is a threat to national security. And we expect him to take the bull by the horn to restore security in Benue and across the country. I believe he has the capacity to do that," Oye said.

He also commended INEC for the successes of the Anambra governorship election won by Governor Willie Obiano for a second term and the recent senatorial election won by the immediate past National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Umeh.