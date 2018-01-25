25 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Family, Open Space and 'Braaivleis' - What Miss Universe Missed About SA

After landing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was welcomed by dozens of fans who were elated to see her.

The festivities at the airport was followed by a press conference held at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton where Demi-Leigh got to spend some one-on-one time with the media.

For those wondering what the pageant queen missed most about being home, the answer is "braaivleis". The bubbly beauty got chuckles from the crowd when she revealed that she was looking forward to having a good old South African "braai".

While in SA, Demi-Leigh's homecoming tour will include a visit to Soweto where she will be giving one of her Unbreakable workshops, as well as a parade in her hometown of Sedgefield in the Western Cape.

About going home, the star says she can't wait to see her family and friends.

Source: The Juice

