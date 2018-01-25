South Africa: The Top 10 Shows South Africans Like to Binge-Watch On Netflix

Streaming video service Netflix has revealed the top binged shows South Africans watched in less than three months in 2017.

A survey conducted on behalf of Netflix found that bingeing is a widespread behaviour, with 61% of respondents in South Africa binge watching regularly.

Among international shows South Africans consumed were the likes of Ingobernable, Suburra: Blood on Rome and Cable Girls .While Netflix only launched in the country on October 15 last year, the stats also revealed that one South African Netflix member watched teen drama movie Radio Rebel 191 times in 2017.

Internationally, 73% of participants of the global Netflix survey defined binge watching as watching between 2-6 episodes of the same TV show in one sitting.

Last year, Netflix members around the world watched more than 140 million hours of TV shows, movies, documentaries, stand-up specials and more per day - equating to one billion hours per week.

"Our viewing data shows that the majority of streamers would actually prefer to have a whole season of a show available to watch at their own pace," said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix.

Top Shows South Africans watched in 2017:

1) Ingobernable

2) Greenleaf

3) American Vandal

4) Suburra: Blood on Rome

5) Anne with an E

6) The Keepers

7) The OA

8) The Confession Tapes

9) Cable Girls

10) Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

International shows that South Africans enjoyed but watched at a slower pace, to savour them, according to Netflix included The Crow n and ASOUE .

The Shows South Africans savoured in 2017:

1) The Crown

2) ASOUE

3) Big Mouth

4) Ultimate Beastmaster

5) Disjointed

6) Neo Yokio

7) You Me Her

8) One Day at a Time

9) GLOW

10) Friends from College

