The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) this month, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (ZESN), sponsored popular comedy outfit, Bustop TV, in the production of a voter registration mobilisation skit.

Released on January 22, 2017, the humorous video production titled, "My Guy" has already reached over 21, 700 people on Facebook alone, urging them to register to vote in the mop-up exercise currently being conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) across Zimbabwe.

The skit made in the Shona language fused with street lingo, featuring award-winning local stand-up comedian, Samantha Kureya, which has also been shared on social platforms, WhatsApp and Twitter can be viewed on this link.

ZimRights is also working, with ZESN and Radio Dailogue, on a Ndebele animation to be released soon.

ZimRights

Zimbabwe

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

