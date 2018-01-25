Tanzania: Make Use of African Rights Court - Call

Arusha — Civic leaders from Kenya admitted on Wednesday the African Court of Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) has not been put full use.

Some of them wondered why some cases of human rights violations were taken to the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal (ICC) while there were ample facilities in Arusha. Newly elected members of Kirinyaga County Assembly, currently visiting Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions, said the African Court was not much known beyond the African Union (AU) circles. "More efforts should be made to make this court known to the people especially in East Africa," said the Speaker of the Assembly Githanda Wachira after a tour of AfCHPR yesterday. He challenged the Court to link up with human rights organisations and allied bodies such as the media in order to make "such high profile judicial institution on top gear". Deputy Speaker Joel Waguru hastened to say there was no need for Kenya to take suspects of its 2007/2008 post election violence to the Hague "while we have the African Court here". He said civic leaders in Kenya can help push for their government to sign the declaration that allowed individuals and non-governmental organizations to file cases before AfCHPR. Although Kenya is among the 30 AU member countries which have signed and ratified the protocol that established the African Court, it is yet to sign the declaration so far penned by only eight states, including Tanzania.