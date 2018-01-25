Nigeria: Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Resuming Acting After Husband's Approval

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, says her husband, Olayiwola Owolomonse, has finally given her the nod to return to acting.

The mother-of-two was off the screen immediately she married in 2007 at the peak of her career.

The delectable actress left everything including a thriving acting career and relocated to the United Kingdom to raise a family.

She has also taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband for granting her the permission to return to acting.

Although she had featured in some movies after her marriage, the 41-year-old actress revealed she was not in the industry full-time.

The screen diva disclosed that ever since she got married and was delivered of her sons, her husband made her go on leave.

She said the long break she had from the movie industry was a result of her having time for her family, especially her children.

Aiyeola has also shared a family picture on her Instagram handle thanking her husband.

According to the actress, "taking a sabbatical from my career was my only way of laying the best foundation and building an unsinkable home."

Dear @olasexcy💋,I am unable to find the right words to express how much i appreciate you and our glorious champs S "n" D. Opeyemi u are indeed blessed amongst women 😇. Taking a sabbatical from my career was my only way of laying the best foundation and building an unsinkable home. Ose Jehovah for this uncommon wisdom🙏🏼😇. Thank you so much my ❤, World's best daddy for this rare support, encouragement n opportunity to reignite the acting fire 🔥 burning deep inside of me👏🏾👊🏼. Of a truth u are my God's sent, my angel 😇, best crown❤💋. I love and appreciate you Olayiwola Abdulwakil Babatunde temi nikan ❤😘. Now, to all my fans home and abroad asking where is Opeyemi Aiyeola, am i actually coming back? Yes, am fully back bigger and better with the help and support of my humble gloriously blessed OWOs squad👊🏼👏🏾. And for those of you who wish to be tutored and connected into Nollywood through Opeyemi Aiyeola Rehearsal Group (OAG) congrats👊🏼, the queen is BACK 💯👌🏽. Oya e bami dupe! E bami yo! @opeyemiaiyeoladramagroup

A post shared by Opeyemi Aiyeola (@opeyemi_aiyeola) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:20pm PST

Opeyemi's first acting gig was in the comedy drama series, Papa Ajasco and Company a decade ago.