Sudan: MP Calls Sudanese Interior Minister to Account for Price Hike Protest Violence

Omdurman — Sudanese Member of Parliament Siham Hassan, has requested the Speaker of Parliament, Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, to hold the Interior Minister Hamid Manan accountable for the violence with which police forces faced peaceful protests against price hikes last week.

Hassan told Radio Dabanga that she asked whether the Interior Ministry had opened an investigation into the abuses of some of its affiliates, the number of detainees, whether they had been brought to trial and the number of those released.

She also asked about the situation of women detainees and expressed concerns of violations of the rights of detainees. Hassan explained that according to the National Assembly regulation, the Interior Minister will respond in writing because of the current parliamentary leave.