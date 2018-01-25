24 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: MP Calls Sudanese Interior Minister to Account for Price Hike Protest Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Omdurman — Sudanese Member of Parliament Siham Hassan, has requested the Speaker of Parliament, Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, to hold the Interior Minister Hamid Manan accountable for the violence with which police forces faced peaceful protests against price hikes last week.

Hassan told Radio Dabanga that she asked whether the Interior Ministry had opened an investigation into the abuses of some of its affiliates, the number of detainees, whether they had been brought to trial and the number of those released.

She also asked about the situation of women detainees and expressed concerns of violations of the rights of detainees. Hassan explained that according to the National Assembly regulation, the Interior Minister will respond in writing because of the current parliamentary leave.

Sudan

Lawyers - Women Arbitrarily Flogged for 'Indecent Dress' in North Darfur Capital

Lawyers in the North Darfur capital El Fasher have denounced a campaign by the military police forces in charge of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.