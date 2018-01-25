South Africa: Arrests Expected for Sensational 2016 Murder of Underworld Hitmen Boss

Arrests are expected for one of the most sensational underworld murders to have been carried out in the Western Cape - that of the leader of a faction of the 28s gang in 2016.

Nathaniel Moses, the leader of The Mobsters, was gunned down in Main Road in Strand on January 15, 2016.

Two gunmen had walked up to him while he was inside a vehicle parked outside a car rental dealership.

Moses was shot six times in the head. His murder is believed to have sparked several retaliation shootings.

Sources previously told News24 that The Mobsters had carried out hits for 28s gang kingpin George "Geweld" Thomas, who in 2015 was sentenced to seven life terms in jail.

To date, no arrests have been made for the killing, which became the centre of a row.

This row involved a self-styled whistleblower making an affidavit in community safety MEC Dan Plato's office on the killing.

The affidavit alleged Major-General Jeremy Vearey, the head of the Cape Town cluster of police stations, had worked with a gang boss and had been involved in the murder.

Developments

In the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, during the bail application of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his four co-accused, the investigating officer in that matter, Charl Kinnear, testified that there had been an instruction that people be arrested for the Moses murder.

He said Vearey was not one of those who were to be arrested.

Kinnear had testified about the Moses murder in response to questions put to him by attorney Bruce Hendricks, who represents Colin Booysen, one of Modack's co-accused and the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry, in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

Their bail application, launched shortly after they were arrested on December 15, is set to continue on Friday.

In court on Wednesday, Hendricks had questioned Kinnear about allegations that Vearey had been involved in a murder.

Hendricks had said that Sylvano Hendricks had made a statement to Plato about the murder.

Sylvano Hendricks is a transgender woman who calls herself Queeny Madikizela-Malema.

These allegations, that Vearey worked with a suspected gang boss in the Moses murder, first surfaced in April 2016.

In March 2017, Vearey told News24 that he is aware of senior colleagues peddling "rumours" that he, together with an alleged gang boss, orchestrated Moses' murder.

"This is another attempt by certain senior officers within the SA Police Service, in collusion with a 28s gangster, to discredit me," he had said.

Vearey had named a senior police officer as being the driving force in spreading the information.

In the Modack bail application on Wednesday, Hendricks had described the case as being about police corruption.

"This matter is nothing more than officers of the police being corrupt and being in cahoots with people," he had said.

Source: News24