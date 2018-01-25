24 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Student On Hunger Strike On Sudan Kober Prison's Death Row

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Student Asim Omar, who has been sentenced to death in a case surrounded by controversy, has been on a hunger strike for the last three days after the administration in Khartoum's notorious Kober prison issued a decision to shackle his hands and feet and deny him visitors.

A statement on Monday by the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) said Omar's hunger strike is "in protest against the abuse and the injustice of the measures taken against him".

Asim Omar who is from Darfur was held in May last year against the backdrop of student protests at his university. Later he was told that he was charged with killing a police officer during the protests. He was detained for more than 14 months in detention centres of Sudan's security apparatus and Kober Prison in Khartoum North, before he was brought to trial.

Omar was convicted of murder on August 29 last year, which prompted hundreds of students and members of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) to demonstrate near the court against the death sentence. On December 5, the Court of Appeal in Khartoum upheld the death sentence.

Third day

The most recent stement by the SCP says that on his third day of hunger strike, Omar's health has begun to deteriorate as the prison administration would not provide him with treatment.

The party held the regime responsible for any harm that might happen to Omar and the statement called on human rights organisations to raise their voice.

Sudan

Lawyers - Women Arbitrarily Flogged for 'Indecent Dress' in North Darfur Capital

Lawyers in the North Darfur capital El Fasher have denounced a campaign by the military police forces in charge of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.