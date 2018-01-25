Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng expressed concern over fellow judges in some African countries as he closed the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

"We are aware that there is a less than acceptable development unfolding in the Seychelles," said Mogoeng at the conference at Zimbali on the north coast.

The controversy is over a judge who is insisting on the rule of law for the removal of a judge who is the subject of a complaint, he explained.

However, this approach has attracted "unprecedented criticism" from the government of the country.

In the Central African Republic, there were threats to the president of their constitutional court who was commitment to keep the judiciary independent.

"So these incidents have been happening by the way almost with impunity, before the CCJA came into being," he said.

The CCJA also stepped in to help normalise a situation in the judiciary in Egypt.

The work of the organisation, aided by the African Union (AU) and colleagues in the judiciary, has led to a progressive decline in threats to the judiciary.

He said this Sunday, January 28, CCJA delegates would attend deliberations at the AU to ask office bearers to make sure threats to the judiciary are lessened.

