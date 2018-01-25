South Africa: Ngidi, Zondo Called Up to Proteas ODI Squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named two uncapped players, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and batsman Khaya Zondo , in the Proteas squad for the first three ODIs to be played against India next month.

Ngidi was not available for the previous ODI series last year as he recovered from injury, while Zondo had previously been included in the Proteas squad for the 2015 tour of India without getting game time.

The squad also features the return of Morne Morkel and Chris Morris who missed the previous ODI series against Bangladesh through injury. Tabraiz Shamsi returns to the squad as a second spin bowling option.

"This is a continuation of vision 2019 as we develop our squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England," commented CSA national selection panel convener L inda Zondi . "Lungi has achieved a remarkable double in being named Man of the Match on both his T20 and Test match debuts and he now gets the chance to show what he can do in the 50 overs format.

"Khaya has been on the fringes of selection for some time now which included leading the South Africa A side on their recent 50 overs campaign against the England Lions. He forms part of our vision to give opportunities to fringe players and we will continue this policy throughout the build-up to the World Cup.

"It is good to have both Morne and Chris back in the squad as the 2019 World Cup is little more than a year away now," concluded Zondi.

Proteas ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Dolphins)

Fixtures:

February 1: D/N @13:30 - 1st ODI, Kingsmead, Durban

February 4: Day @10:00 - 2nd ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 7: D/N @13:30 - 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

February 10: D/N @13:30 - 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 13: D/N @13:30 - 5th ODI, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

February 16: D/N @13:30 - 6th ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Source: Sport24