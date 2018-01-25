Tanzania: Nation Mourns Retired Court of Appeal Justice

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has led Tanzanians in mourning the death of former Court of Appeal Justice Robert Kisanga.

In his condolence message to Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma, President Magufuli described Justice Kisanga as a person who will be remembered for his immense contributions to the nation characterised by commitment, patriotism, hardworking, and cooperation with others.

"We are all aware of the good work he did in his national responsibilities. He contributed in building the law profession after independence and establishing the Court of Appeal after the collapse of the East African Community in 1977," reads in part a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications signed by its director Gerson Msigwa.

"I ask you, Prof Juma, to convey my condolence to members of the family, judges, lawyers, relatives and friends touched by his demise," reads the statement.

Describing the Justice Kisanga, who passed away on Tuesday evening at Regency Hospital, Tanzania Retired Judges Association (Tarja) chairman Thomas Mihayo said the he (Judge Kisanga) was respected locally and abroad, inside and outside the Judiciary, something that made former President Benjamin Mkapa to appoint him to lead the Constitutional Commission on Union matters.

"Leaders were annoyed by the Union system he proposed. Therefore, they started attacking him, although he chose to remain quite; he was hurt by what happened," he said.

Tanzania Law Society (TLS) vice president Godwin Ngwilimi said Justice Kisanga will be remembered for verdicts he made on Ole Pumbun's case in the late 1980s, because it was the ruling which set the foundation for individuals to sue the government without seeking its permission.

For his part, Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba said he was Justice Kisanga's student in the law profession when he joined in 1966.

"He was a very committed person who couldn't be swayed or distracted by any form of corruption. He was an expert in the field who stood for justice," he said.

Former chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG), Mr Bahame Nyanduga, described Justice Kisanga as the person who made CHRGG a strong institution.

"Being the first CHRGG chairman, he formulated regulations and ensured their implemention something that has made CHRGG a strong institution today," he said.

According to him, Justice Kisanga investigated human rights violations in Serengeti District, Mara Region in the first human rights violations that set precedence on how human rights violations issues would be dealt by the commission.

For her part, Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director Hellen Kijo-Bisimba described him as the person who ensured that human rights violations were fought in the country.

"We are disappointed he has died before implementation of the verdict by Court of Appeal on human rights violarions to Nyamuma villagers which he investigated and advocated as CHRGG chairma," Dr Kijo-Bisimba said.

The Nyamuma land dispute occurred as villagers opposed forceful evictions by the Serengeti District Commissioner and Officer Commanding District (OCD).

Justice Kisanga died aged 85 years and is survived by a widow and two children and five grandsons and granddaughters.