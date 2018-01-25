Tanzania: Cattle Destroy 600 Acres of Food Crops in Moshi

OVER 600 acres of food crops in Chemchem village in Kilimanjaro Region's Moshi District have been destroyed by cattle.

Chemchem Village Chairman Karibia Mmari said that for eight years now herdsmen from Simanjiro and Bomang'ombe in Hai District have been ruining the village as well as the nearby Mikocheni village at Arusha Chini ward.

"The cattle damaged farms with crops, including maize, vegetables, tomatoes and infrastructure ... we have now stopped cultivating rice because as soon as it starts growing, herdsmen rudely bring their herds to eat. The villagers have failed to hold village meetings and speak freely about their problems caused by the pastoral communities which surround and beat us at such the meetings," the chairman explained.

One of the villagers, Ms Saumu Paul whose two acres farm of tomatoes was destroyed, described how the herdsmen invaded the farm, ordering her to remain quiet as the animal consumed the crops. "I was there with my employee when they came with their sticks and swords ... they ordered us to keep quiet, I was afraid of the beatings and so I quietly watched as the herds ate my tomatoes.

I ask the government to protect us because I have a loan that I have to repay," she lamented. One of the herdsmen, Sironga Nina, said the village have no boundaries demarcating lands for farmers and herdsmen, arguing that pastoralists use their farms to feed the animals.

Moshi District Executive Director (DED) Butamo Ndalahwa said the conflicts between pastoralists and framers have persisted for many years and that she was looking for a lasting solution.

Acting Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander (RPC) Koka Moita said 33 people have been arrested and will be taken to court, while the lasting solution to the crisis between farmers and pastoralists is being sought. Earlier, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Anna Mghiwara, said 60 cattle were seized but currently there are only 24 of them, ordering the executives involved in the loss of livestock to ensure that farmers are compensated.