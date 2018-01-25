Tanzania: Paralegals Help Widow to Recover Land, House

PARALEGALS in Tabora Region's Urambo District have helped 40-year old Sauda Fadhili, a widow and Urambo resident, to recover her lost land and house.

Narrating her story, Ms Fadhili said she bought a plot from Oscar John who had many plots which he sold to different people at Boma Village in Urambo Ward.

After buying the plot, she started constructing the house but before finishing it, a neighbour identified as Mustafa Juma whose plot was close to Sauda's, asked her to stop the construction works, claiming that the plot was his.

Pretending to be the genuine owner of the plot, Mr Juma employed different ill-approaches to force the widow out of the plot. Ms Fadhili took the case to Urambo Ward land Tribunal, whose majority members were reportedly men.

The tribunal heard the land dispute and issued the verdict in favour of Mr Mustafa who was also a member of the tribunal. "As a member of the decision-making body, Mustafa influenced the tribunal to make decision which favoured him.

I failed to access justice because the tribunal is dominated by men," claimed Ms Fadhili. She consulted Urambo District Magistrate for advice on the next move. The magistrate advised her to contact Urambo paralegal, Mr Alfred Kalugendo, who advised the widow to go to the ward land tribunal office and get the judgement. But her efforts proved futile, as the ward tribunal was reluctant to give her the ruling.

"It was important for me to get the ruling to assess the grounds on which the ward land tribunal used to reach the decision. The judgement would also help me to draft an appeal-document to the District Land and Housing Tribunal," said Mr Kalugendo.

Having seen some shortfalls in the ward tribunal's judgement, the paralegal prepared Ms Fadhili's appeal, asking the District Land and Housing Tribunal to nullify the decision of the lower-land tribunal. Ms Fadhili submitted the appeal and the Tribunal summoned Juma. The magistrate went through the land tribunal's judgement, heard arguments of both conflicting parties and later on nullified the ward tribunal's decision and declared Ms Fadhili as the legal owner of the plot.