South Africa: Cops Charged With Drug Trafficking and Corruption Granted Bail

Two police officers, alleged to be part of a syndicate that distributed and transported drugs from Swaziland to South Africa, have been granted bail following their arrest in Jeeps Reef, Mpumalanga, the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday.

The two men were granted R1 000 each after appearing at the Tonga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Wednesday on charges of corruption, illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and drug trafficking.

Thirty-two-year-old Macdonald Skhumbuzo Masilela and 41-year-old Duo Sibusiso Silas Shabangu were arrested at their homes during the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a statement.

Masilela was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed rifle and ammunition, while Shabangu was allegedly found to be in possession of two duplicate dockets from a Schoemansdal police station - something which has been referred to the serious corruption unit of the Hawks for further investigation.

Shabangu's case was transferred to the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court, where he is expected to appear again on March 15.

Masilela is expected to appear again at Tonga Magistrate's Court on March 7.

Source: News24