Tanzania: UDOM, Mkapa Hospital Ink Partnership Deal

Dodoma — UNIVERSITY of Dodoma (UDOM) and Benjamin Mkapa ultramodern Hospital (BMH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable medical students at the university to carry out practical training at the hospital.

UDOM's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Idrisa Kikula, speaking at the signing ceremony here yesterday, noted that the MoU will enhance the quality of education at UDOM's College of Health.

"The MoU will benefit both UDOM and the hospital in terms of quality of education and health services," said the Vice Chancellor. Located within the UDOM campus, BMH was put up by the government through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) hence necessitating the MoU as UDOM and BMH operate under two different ministries.

Prof Kikula observed that the establishment of BMH within UDOM campus was a dream which came true. "None of us had expected completion of this hospital within a very short time while using internal funds and other resources," he said.

According to BMH acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Alphonce Chandika, the agreement between UDOM and BMH will foster operation of the hospital and benefit the public.

"The agreement will keep our running costs minimal and make maximum use of resources to benefit the entire nation," said Dr Chandika. BHM, which has registered immense achievement since its establishment, is set to carry out first kidney planting between March and June this year.