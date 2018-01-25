24 January 2018

South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Briefs International Media At World Economic Forum, 25 Jan

Press Conference by His Excellency, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the World Economic Forum 2018, Davos

South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will address international media at the World Economic Forum 2018 Media Village Press Conference Room on Thursday, 25 January 2018.

Deputy President Ramaphosa will set out South Africa's efforts to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth that will broaden economic opportunities for South Africans and enhance South Africa's global competitiveness; improve governance in the public and private sectors, and contribute to solutions to global challenges.

Deputy President is leader of the Team South Africa delegation comprising leaders of government and business.

The Deputy President of South Africa will be supported by the following Ministers:

1. Minister of Finance Mr Malusi Gigaba

2. Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Rob Davies

3. Minister of Economic Development Mr Ebrahim Patel

4. Minister in The Presidency Responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Mr Jeff Radebe

5. Minister of Public Works Mr Nkosinathi Nhleko

The details of the Press conference are:

Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018

Time: 13h15 Davos Time (14h15 SA time)

Venue: WEF - Media Village Press Conference Room

Please confirm attendance with Ms Mmemme Mogotsi on mmemme@gcis.gov.za or sms on +41 76 298 7548

The Press Conference will be streamed live on the WEF Global Media Platforms. To participate, follow the link: https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2018/sessions/a0W0X00000BH52jUAD

Follow the conversation #WEF18 #SAinDavos2018 #WEF2018

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

