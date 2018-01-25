South Africa: Team SA Assures WEF of Political Stability

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, as head of Team SA at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, has assured potential investors that South Africa is politically stable and open for business.

"The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum 2018 (WEF) in Davos Switzerland, has been assuring partner governments, investors and finance institutions that South Africa is politically stable, that the country is improving governance of state-owned enterprises and that investment opportunities are plentiful," said the Presidency in a statement.

On Wednesday, Deputy President Ramaphosa held a series of bilateral meetings with African Union Chair and Guinean President Alpha Condé and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

He participated in a WEF breakfast session on Peace Building in Africa where President Condé delivered the opening remarks, while President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, with whom the Deputy President held discussions with at the WEF, closed the session.

The Deputy President's entourage comprised the Ministers for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; International Relations and Cooperation; Trade and Industry; Economic Development; Finance and Public Works, and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago also participated in a WEF Country Dialogue.

The Ministers assured investors that the country was undergoing renewal and reform that would open new opportunities for South Africans and international partners alike.

With South Africa as a leading emerging market, the ministerial delegation engaged with international, public and private sector leaders who are interested in exploring new opportunities in South Africa.

At a business dinner hosted by Brand South Africa, the Deputy President addressed delegates where he spoke on the conference theme of "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World".

"Deputy President pointed out that while many countries have benefited tremendously from globalisation, which has been characterised by free trade and investment and further reinforced by rapid technological development, this impact has been uneven," he said.

During an interview with BloombergTV, the Deputy President reiterated the emergence of renewal, hope and opportunity.

To round off the investment drive, the Deputy President is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the heads of government of the United Kingdom, Denmark and the Netherlands.

"Deputy President Ramaphosa will meet British Prime Minister Theresa May, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen as part of forging partnerships between South Africa and members of the international community that will be mutually beneficial and will contribute to the resolution of issues facing the global community," said the Presidency.

He will also hold an international press conference at the WEF Media Village, with global television networks, as part of building confidence in South Africa among stakeholders who are not present at the forum.