25 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect in Court for Fraud

press release

Northern Cape — Willem Frederick Louw, aged (39), appeared in Upington Magistrate Court on charges of fraud on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Mr Willem Louw claimed to have a business Investment Company in which he recruited individuals to invest in his company. He further affirmed that his investors will receive interest through their investment; however he failed to adhere to his alleged promises.

Three victims were robbed of their hard earnings to the total value of R210 000 between August 2010 and 31 August 2011. An agreement was reached in court for the suspect to pay the money back and he reneged on the settlement in 2017.

Consequently a warrant of arrest was issued against him and he appeared briefly in court and granted a bail R500 pending his next appearance on 31January 2018.

Read the original article on SAPS.

