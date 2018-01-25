24 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Clamp Down On Firearms

Police arrested five suspects in separate incidents involving the illegal possession of firearms in the Northern Cape and surrounding areas, over the past five days. The Northern Cape Trio Crimes Unit followed up on information and arrested two male suspects in Pampierstad for two separate cases of illegal possession of firearms over the weekend. Police confiscated a 9mm and another from the two suspects. The other two males were arrested in the Hartswater and Taung with one firearm allegedly utilized in a hijacking that took place earlier this month in Jan Kempdorp. Kuruman police spotted a suspicious looking man in the Kuruman CBD and after they stopped and searched him also found a .22 pistol in his possession, yesterday.

These operations will be continuing in the Northern Cape province in an attempt to get all illegal firearms off our streets and clamp down on criminals that are utilising these weapons in unlawful acts. All the suspects are between the ages of 20 and 40 years old and will be appearing in court soon. The investigations continue.

