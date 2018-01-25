South Africa: MEC Vadi Urges Caution On the Road

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Dr Ismail Vadi has reminded motorists to exercise the utmost care and vigilance on the roads.

The MEC on Wednesday visited the victim of the vehicle collision that took place in Westonaria, south-west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

It is reported that a truck collided with a stationary bus that was transporting school children along the N12 in Westonaria, resulting in scores of children sustaining injuries.

"We are deeply shocked by this accident and we take this opportunity to wish those injured a speedy recovery.

"With 2018 declared 'The Year of Improved Road Safety in South Africa', we again urge every South Africans to take responsibility for road safety," MEC Vadi said.

He was pleased that the last of the injured school learners were discharged from hospital yesterday.

MEC Vadi met a nine-year-old pupil who was airlifted to a private hospital in Randfontein.

"I was pleased that he was stable and ready to be discharged yesterday afternoon," said MEC Vadi.

He raised concern over the continued disregard for road rules and regulations, such as overloading and unroadworthy scholar transport across the province.

"We are calling on law enforcement agencies to clamp down on unroadworthy learner transport vehicles. Urgent measures to improve the safety of scholar transport need to be implemented," he said.