25 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Seek Wanted Suspect

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Port Elizabeth — Police in the Mount Road is urgently seeking the assistance of the community in tracing a wanted attempted robbery suspect who has been positively linked through fingerprints to 13 other cases committed in the Bethelsdorp area. All of these cases are housebreaking cases committed from 2015 to 2017.

It is alleged that on 1 January 2015, the complainant in the attempted robbery case was walking in Govan Mbeki Avenue when he was approached by two unknown males. One of them asked the complainant for a cigarette and when the complainant replied that he didn't have a cigarette, a firearm and knife was produced. The complainant managed to run away and stop a patrolling police vehicle. The suspects on seeing the police, started running. One suspect was arrested inside a shopping mall and a toy gun and knife was found in his possession.

Nataniel Stokes alias Boertjie (23 at the time) was arrested and appeared in court in January 2015. He was released on bail to appear again on 3 March 2015. He failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police are appealing to the community to assist them in tracing this suspect. D/Capt Wilfred Rowan from the Cluster Operational Command Centre Tracing Team may be contacted on 041 3947505 or 0827195305. Information may be provided voluntarily or anonymously.

South Africa

City of Cape Town Set to Reach Out to the Bottled Water Industry

With less than 80 days to go until Day Zero, the City of Cape Town may want to consider getting help from the bottled… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.