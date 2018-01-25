South Africa: Police Seek Wanted Suspect

press release

Port Elizabeth — Police in the Mount Road is urgently seeking the assistance of the community in tracing a wanted attempted robbery suspect who has been positively linked through fingerprints to 13 other cases committed in the Bethelsdorp area. All of these cases are housebreaking cases committed from 2015 to 2017.

It is alleged that on 1 January 2015, the complainant in the attempted robbery case was walking in Govan Mbeki Avenue when he was approached by two unknown males. One of them asked the complainant for a cigarette and when the complainant replied that he didn't have a cigarette, a firearm and knife was produced. The complainant managed to run away and stop a patrolling police vehicle. The suspects on seeing the police, started running. One suspect was arrested inside a shopping mall and a toy gun and knife was found in his possession.

Nataniel Stokes alias Boertjie (23 at the time) was arrested and appeared in court in January 2015. He was released on bail to appear again on 3 March 2015. He failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police are appealing to the community to assist them in tracing this suspect. D/Capt Wilfred Rowan from the Cluster Operational Command Centre Tracing Team may be contacted on 041 3947505 or 0827195305. Information may be provided voluntarily or anonymously.