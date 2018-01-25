25 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Officers Nabbed for Alleged Drug Trafficking and Corruption

Two police officers Macdonald Skhumbuzo Masilela (32) and Duo Sibusiso Silas Shabangu (41) were arrested by Mpumalanga Hawks with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit on Wednesday at Jeeps Reef.

The two members were arrested in a pre-dawn operation following an extended investigation which commenced in 2016 and are alleged to be part of a syndicate that is allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit drugs and the transportation thereof from Swaziland to South Africa.

During their arrests at the respective houses, Masilela was found in possession of unlicensed rifle and ammunition. In Shabangu house, members located two duplicate dockets from Schoemansdal SAPS. The matter has been referred to the Hawks serious corruption Unit for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the two suspects appeared at the Tonga Magistrate Court yesterday on charges of drugs trafficking, corruption and illegal possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and they were granted R1000.00 bail each.

Masilela is expected to appear again on 7 March 2018 at the same court whilst Shabangu case was transferred to Nelspruit Magistrate Court and will appear again on 15 March 2018.

