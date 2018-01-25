Namibia: Hockey Women off to Europe

THE Seaflower Namibia women's hockey team leaves for Germany on Thursday to start acclimatising and preparing for the Indoor Hockey World Cup which starts in Berlin on 7 February.

The team this week wrapped up their local preparations with a two-hour mental training session with mental and fitness coach Manuel Carballo and team manager Tersia Venter said they were now eager to start playing.

"The girls are very excited and they can't wait for the tournament to get underway, they just want to start playing now. But they need to acclimatise and get used to the snow and cold conditions, and that's why we are leaving now already," she said.

The team will arrive in Frankfurt on Friday morning and will go by bus to the University of Cologne where they will be based for the next week. They will receive specialised coaching and technical assistance from a top German coach and former national coach Rudiger Hanel while they will also attend a high performance centre at the university.

Namibia's captain Maggie Mengo took a knock in a training match against a Men's Combined team last week, but according to Venter she is fine

"Maggie had a knock, but it was not serious - the physio did some rehabilitation work with her and she will be fine. Besides her everyone is fit and ready for the World Cup," she said.

Before the World Cup, Namibia will play three friendly matches against the Netherlands' national team, with the first match to take place in Amsterdam on 29 January, while two more matches are scheduled for Utrecht the next day.

From there the team returns to Cologne, before they depart for Berlin on 3 February.

The Netherlands is currently the top-ranked team in the world, but they lost 2-1 to Germany on a penalty shootout in the final of the European Indoor Championships in Prague last weekend.

Namibia's coach Erwin Handura, meanwhile, attended the European Championships and said all the teams were very competitive.

"All the teams were very competitive and one can see from the results that there were some surprises, like Holland losing 2-1 to Switzerland and Germany losing 4-3 to the Czech Republic during the group stages.

"The classification and play-off matches were very intense, but in the end the top four ranked teams in the world went through to the semifinals," he said.

According to Handura, Germany's victory against the Netherlands in the final was a big upset, while he expects them to be even stronger at the Indoor World Cup.

"I was reliably informed that Germany did not even send their best team to the European Championships and only two of those players will go to the World Cup, along with 10 other players who did not take part in the European Championships.

"Germany and Holland like to put their opponents under tremendous pressure in order to regain possession, or to force their opponents into making errors," he said.

"This tournament was a clear indication that a team's world ranking doesn't matter, but what matters is your state of mind and your current form," he added.

Handura said he was busy studying their opponents from video footage that he got at the European Championships.

"We need to study our opponents very well (from the footage that we've got) and then to adjust our game to counter the European style of play. We have two weeks to get our presses, defending and attacking right if we want to be a competitive team at the World Cup.

"Our chances of doing well at the World Cup are 50/50, just like the other teams, but what matters most is the desire to do well and to stick to our game plan, match by match," he said.