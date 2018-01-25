BARELY three weeks shy of his fifth world title fight, Paulus 'The Hitman"'Moses received a massive boost of confidence from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions when they honoured him on Wednesday morning.

The Academy handed over a shiny gold ring to Moses as a sign of honour and respect for his outstanding achievement in the world of boxing.

Commenting at the press conference, the head of the MTC Sunshine Promotions Academy, Nestor Tobias, spoke highly of Moses.

"Paulus Moses was amongst one of the first boxers signed by the then Nestor Sunshine Promotions Academy. Nicknamed 'The Hitman', I can tell you that he is without a doubt Namibia's most successful boxer of all time. He is one of our most disciplined boxers and most dedicated to the craft of boxing, while he is the first world champion that the academy produced.

"We started the academy in 2000 with three boxers, namely Rambo Anhindi, Siegfried Kaperu and Leonard Phillipus. I was on the radio once talking about boxing and this young man so happened to listen to the radio that day and he called me to ask where he could find me, and the rest is history. He is hardworking and disciplined, a role model to the youth and a very grateful and humble person. Today we are proud to honour his achievements proudly and celebrate all those who have followed in his footsteps," he said.

Also speaking at the press conference was Tim Ekandjo of MTC who also spoke highly of Moses.

"Firstly let me thank the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions for this very noble gesture. We all know that the Hall of Shame in Namibia is crowded and the Hall of Fame and Appreciation is almost non-existent. "What you are doing today is commendable, showing appreciation to an outstanding individual, an outstanding sportsman and a role model to many who has built a successful life though boxing. Every time you put on this ring, it must remind you that you are a legend, the best of the best, a true ambassador for Namibian sport, and that as Namibia we are proud of you," he said.

Moses said he was deeply honoured by the gesture.

"I am extremely grateful for this honour. Since I joined this academy I knew I had made the right decision and always felt at home. I would like to thank our sponsor MTC, previous sponsors Nampower who also played a part in my career, the fans who came out in their numbers at all my fights to support and cheer me on, and importantly Nestor Tobias , who besides being my promoter, has been a brother and a friend to me.

"This honour is not just for me, but I want to share it with the younger boxers coming after me; I want to encourage them to be better than me, and to remain focussed and disciplined. I also want to thank my God for blessing me with this talent, my family and also myself. This honour is a good boost for my confidence going into my fifth world title fight and I can only say thank you," he said.