Namibia/Morocco: Tjongarero Implores Warriors to Do Their Best Against Morocco

NAMIBIA will have to be at their very best to overcome Morocco in their quarterfinal clash at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, deputy minister of youth and sport, Agnes Tjongarero said.

'Madam Sports,' as Agnes Tjongarero is affectionally known, has been the number one fan of the Brave Warriors at the 2018 Chan finals in Morocco and has attended all their matches to date. She was in Marrakech when the team won their two opening Group B games to qualify for the quarterfinals and was also in the stands when they drew 1-1 with Zambia on Monday night in Casablanca.

Tjongarero has praised Ricardo Mannetti and his team for a job well done to date and has urged them to do their best on Saturday.

"The team will have to do their utmost best on Saturday. This team has played to their best so far and I am truly impressed by their performances at this championship. Morocco are at home but we can surprise them," she said of the match, which she will watch on TV as she travelled back home yesterday.

The Mohammed V Stadium, Morocco national stadium has a 67 000-crowd capacity and Tjongarero called on the Brave Warriors to concentrate on their game and shutout the noise from the stands.

"It will not be easy at all, but the boys need to cancel out the crowd and do their job to the best of their abilities. They have come this far and now that they are in the knockout stages, anything is possible. Morocco will be under pressure to win at home, so it will be interesting game that I will watch with keen interest," she said at the team hotel in Casablanca.

Tjongarero however added that more needs to be done for the team to ensure that they bring out their very best at international competitions.

"We have a lot of work to do in terms of preparing the team. The players and the technical team are working very hard together, but they need government support.

"In an ideal world the team should have a psychologist, a chef, a dietician and other specialists with them so that they are well prepared for all situations, but now the technical team is overworked, while the food that the boys are eating is not what they are used to, and that can also have an impact on the game. So we have to do a lot for this team and all other national teams," she said. - nfa.org.na