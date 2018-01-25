Namibia: Cosafa Making CHAN Statement

THE notion that the standard of football in the Cosafa region is poor in comparison to the rest of the continent is being wonderfully dispelled at the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco.

Zambia and Namibia both breezed through to the last-eight stage with a group game to spare, making light work of the highly fancied Ivory Coast Elephants and Ugandan Cranes in the process.

Angola, the third representative from the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations at the tournament, were on the brink of claiming a quarter-final berth last night.

They needed only a point against group leaders Congo-Brazzaville to ensure progression to the last-eight.

Advancing from the group phase is no mean feat given the calibre of opposition at the competition, said Zambian and Namibian head coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Ricardo Mannetti.

"Ivory Coast came here as a big force in African football. It has not changed. We cannot take that away from them. By eliminating them, it shows there is something good being done in the southern region of the continent," said Nyirenda, whose Chipolopolo finished third at Chan in 2009.

The Chan is exclusively for players who ply their trade in their native leagues and affords these players an opportunity to emerge from the shadows of their foreign based compatriots.

The bulk of Africa's football exports to the top European leagues comes from west and north Africa, followed by east and central Africa, with the southern region contributing the least.

Zambia's 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph and South Africa winning the same competition in 1996 are the only success stories on the continent for Cosafa.

Additionally, South African Premiership sides Orlando Pirates (1995) and Mamelodi Sundowns (2016) are the only clubs from the region to have won a Caf Champions League title, with both sides boasting one star on their team emblems.

"Us in the south have been playing second fiddle to west and north African football for a long time. Lately, when you listen to a lot of pundits, they ask whether this tournament is useful or relevant. I can tell you that this tournament is very useful. I ask the Caf president to please keep this tournament going because it helps us a lot, especially in the south," Mannetti pleaded.

"We don't have the luxury of the west and north in having over 200 players in Europe. We have maybe one or two Namibians in Europe. So, this tournament becomes very important for the development of Namibian football," he explained.

The results at Chan are not a fluke and are testament to how far the game has come in southern Africa, Mannetti said. He believes that the Chan tournament presents a tangible barometer for Africa's lesser known leagues.

Namibia, whose clubs hardly compete in continental competitions due to limited finances, qualified for the tournament with a dormant league and have surpassed expectations by reaching the quarter-finals unbeaten.

On Saturday, they face the hosts, Morocco in Casablanca, in a match that whatever the outcome offers priceless international experience.

"It's very important that we do well in tournaments like this and show the rest of Africa that there is something cooking in the south. I really hope that Angola can join us in the quarter-finals. That will be very good for the region. It increases our chances of having a team in the final," he said.

Meanwhile, two of the continent's better known football nations, Libya and Nigeria booked their quarter-finals spots with 1-0 and 3-1 wins over Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday night.