Botswana: Batswana Remembers Bra Hugh

Lobatse — As the showbiz world mourns the loss of one of Africa's greatest jazz musician Hugh Masekela, some of Batswana creative minds also reminisce about the time they spent with him.

Bra Hugh, as he was affectionately referred to in the creatives, passed on January 23 in Johannesburg aged 78.

John Selolwane who has been in close contact with Bra Hugh since his exile days in Botswana said he would forever be missed.

Selolwane or Uncle John as he is also known, met Bra Hugh, a trumpeter, composer and singer, in the 1980s through the late George Phaahla in Gaborone. Then with Kalahari Band, Uncle John said they welcomed Bra Hugh and he joined the band.

Back then Uncle John said they used to play at Mogotel adding that he produced Bra Hugh's first album, Working for the Dollar Bill.

Thereafter, he said they toured together on African National Congress festivals in Europe and the USA.

Uncle John described Bra Hugh as a hardworker right until his death.

He said they worked together a lot in the old days; playing at various clubs like Woodpecker.

Also, he explained that Bra Hugh's second album Techno Bush was produced at Woodpecker Studios, with him (Uncle John) as a vocalist alongside Mara Louw (Sis Boi of The Queen fame), Tshepo Tshola of Motlalepula hit, and Rampholo Molefhe as one of the pianist.

The album Techno Bush, Uncle John explained did well in Europe music charts with a number two spot after Purple Rain by Prince.

In the album, he said there was a rap song, Don't Lose it Baby in, which Bra Hugh was rapping.

That, he said showed how versatile Bra Hugh was.

He said that the name Techno Bush came about as they were working in the bush with no technology.

In 1984, just a few days after the South African government raids in Gaborone, Kalahari Band left for Europe on tour for Techno Bush album.

He said Bra Hugh could have been one of the victims but escaped as he was staying in Ext 10 then.

Having worked with him for 36 good years, Uncle John had so much to say about him.

He said Batswana gained a lot from Bra Hugh.

Therefore, Uncle John has encouraged musicians to listen positively to all music as they can learn a lot from various music genres.

Also, he said youth and young musicians should stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

Socca Moruakgomo, also a trumpeter, said he had a great time working with Bra Hugh.

He said as a young musician then, he liked him a lot and always learnt to play a trumpet from him.

That, he said impressed Bra Hugh so much.

In 1989, he said Bra Hugh invited him for the Sarafina Tour in Europe, where talks of collaborations started.

Although they never got to do many collaborations, Socca said he did work with him on the single, Missed the Flight.

To Socca, Bra Hugh was a mentor, a friend, an uncle, and father who always encouraged him to stay away from substance abuse.

He said Bra Hugh wanted to do many things for the African continent, always advocating for preservation of African culture and traditions.

He had encouraged young musicians to listen to Bra Hugh's music with an open mind saying he was an activist, who used music to fight for people's rights.

His vocalist Sonti Ndebele, known as Mama Sonti in the creative circles also reminisces about her days with the legendary Bra Hugh.

Mama Sonti said her success story began in Botswana, but it in the 1980s through Bra Hugh and the Kalahari Band that her career developed to be what it is today.

Mama Sonti came to Botswana in 1976 and moved to Germany in 1980 and later England in 1984, where 1984 where she met she met the likes of Uncle John, Banjo Mosele, Bra Hugh and the rest of the Kalahari Band.

She explained that Bra Hugh together with the band developed her and soon she was one of their own.

Bra Hugh, Mama Sonti said played a huge role in the creative industry of Botswana at the time and hence the love Batswana had for him.

She said she was grateful to God for his presence in their lives and that he touched many lives positively.

Bra Hugh's nephew, Jackey Masekela said although growing up without his uncle, he got to learn a lot from him during their interactions.

Young Masekela, who is a violinist and had released a single last year, said he was following in his uncle's footsteps.

He said Bra Hugh gave him wisdom during their family reunion in Bokaa in Botswana a few years back.

Botswana promoter, Zen Hirschfeld, who met Bra Hugh at the age 19 in her early stages of her career, described him as a humble, loving and humorous jolly person.

She said he would always be remembered for his role in the creative industry of Botswana; having advocated for a need to have an active industry as he believed Botswana had a great deal of talent especially those that he worked with in his career of five decades.

Source : BOPA