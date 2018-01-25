25 January 2018

Namibia: Chinese Embassy Assists NEPC

Windhoek — The Chinese embassy in Windhoek yesterday donated computers worth about N$150,000 to New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC), in support of the company's quest to deliver on its core mandate of disseminating impartial and objective information countrywide.

Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming officially handed over the equipment, which includes desktop computers and laptops, to NEPC CEO Dr Audrin Mathe.

The computers, manufactured by Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, come in handy for NEPC daily operations and are a shot in the arm for the news corporation's efforts to deliver on its mandate fully, Mathe said.

Ambassador Yiming said NEPC publications - New Era and Kundana - have been key in cementing relations between Namibia and China, as well as coverage of other national and community news. It was against this background that the embassy deemed it fit to avail logistical assistance to the company, the Chinese diplomat said.

"Your newspapers are objective and impartial. You report responsibly and are a good example to others. We hope this small token would help make your job easier," said Zhang.

"Stick to your principles and we wish you good growth in the market," Zhang said, noting that NEPC publications play a crucial role in nation-building.

On his part, Mathe thanked the Chinese embassy and said the equipment will particularly be of great importance to the company's operations in the regions. NEPC has six regional bureaus in Rundu, Ongwediva, Omuthiya, Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz.

