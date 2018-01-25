Namibia: NHE Embarks On New Housing Projects

Rundu — The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) will hand over three sites in three different northern towns in three regions - Rundu in Kavango East, Omuthiya in Oshikoto and Oshakati in Oshana - to commence with the construction of new housing projects.

Today the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sophia Shaningwa, will officiate at the site handover in Oshikati, while on Friday she will be at Omuthiya and on February 1 she will be at the Rundu site.

All the projects will commence immediately after the site handover and contractors have already been appointed.

NHE says the three projects are not part of the mass housing development project.

"These are NHE in-house projects," explained NHE's senior communication and marketing officer Mutonga Matali.

Matali could not divulge information as to how many housing units will be built in the three towns, but said such details would be revealed during the official site handover.

Tens of thousands of Namibians, among them public and private sector employees, are in need of houses.