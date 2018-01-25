Nigeria: Iheanacho Gets Coaching Role in Nigeria Wrestling Federation

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has appointed former World bronze-medalist Ifeoma Iheanacho as a coach/mentor of the junior female team.

The appointment of the 30-year old is with immediate effect, as she is expected to join the team in Port Harcourt, where they are preparing for the forth-coming 2018 African Wrestling Championships in the Rivers State capital.

Iheanacho is Nigeria's first-ever medalist (bronze) at the World Wrestling Championships, a featå she achieved in 2009 in Herning, Denmark, while fighting in the 67kg weight category. She also won a second bronze medal for Nigeria at the World Championships, a year later in Moscow, Russia.

According to the President of the NWF, Hon. Daniel Igali, the presence of the multiple-African champion in camp will serve as a motivation for the younger athletes in their quest to achieve success.

"We hope that she would impart her knowledge and make them (younger athletes) aspire to greater achievements," the Olympic Champion told NWF Media.

"Moreover, in wrestling, we want to ensure that athletes, who have performed creditably for this country in a historic fashion, like she has, play vital roles in the development of younger athletes."

The two-time World bronze-medalist is expected to bring her wealth of experience in the sport to bear in the camp, where the athletes are getting ready for the African Championships.

Nigeria will be sending an unprecedented 90-man team, comprising of 30 cadet, 30 Junior and 30 senior wrestlers to the tournament in Port Harcourt from 7-11th February, 2018.