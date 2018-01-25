25 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Former Hostel Worker to Face Trial for Rape

Windhoek — Nguyapeua Remains in Custody Since His Arrest. Judge Alfred Siboleka on Tuesday set the dates for the trial of a former cleaner and acting hostel father at Karundu Primary School in Otjiwarongo, which is to be heard in the Windhoek High Court.

The judge, Milton Engelbrecht from Engelbrecht Attorneys representing Merven Nguyapeua, 48, on legal aid instructions, and State Advocate Palmer Khumalo agreed that the trial be set down for hearing from June 18 to 22, June 25 to July 3 and again from July 9 to 13 this year

During his latest appearance before Judge Nate Ndauendapo last week, the matter was allocated to Judge Siboleka.

Nguyapeua faces 32 counts of rape, or 27 alternative counts of having sexual intercourse with a child below the age of 16 years.

According to the State, he forced at least 10 boys between the age of 13 and 15 years to sodomise him after he stimulated their private parts.

The first incident allegedly occurred in 2013 and it continued until February 2016 when he was arrested.

According to the charge sheet, he sexually assaulted the first boy, who was 14 years old, on six occasions during 2013 and 2014, thereafter a 13-year-old-boy once, another 14-year-old once, and then a 15-year-old on three different occasions.

It is further alleged that he then raped a 14-year-old boy during January of 2015 on two occasions and again during the second term. He is further accused of raping another 14-year-old during the second term of January 2015 on two occasions as well as another boy aged 14 on three occasions during 2015. During September of 2015 he allegedly sexually assaulted another 14-year-old on three occasions before he committed another six sexual assaults on a 13-year-old boy before he was arrested on March 1, 2016.

