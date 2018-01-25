Namibia: Bankers Shake Tins to Make a Difference in 2018

Windhoek — The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) is again attempting to make a difference in the lives of Namibians as it has embarked on a nationwide collection campaign which will culminate in bank employees taking to the streets in Windhoek on February 22 and shaking tins in support of underprivileged learners in need of stationery and school gear.

Collection points for stationery donations from the public were established at all participating branches countrywide as from beginning of this month, giving the collection campaign a head start of a month before the final Shake-A-Tin drive on the last day of the campaign.

Established in 1997, BAN is comprised of the major banking institutions in Namibia, namely Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, Nedbank, First National Bank, Letshego Bank and Bank Bic. Dedicated to making a difference on issues of common interest and relevant to the banking and social sector, BAN supports worthy and socially uplifting causes in a non-competitive environment where small, collective contributions could mean a big difference.

This year marks BAN's 21st anniversary and the institution is 'shaking things up' by joining the Writers of Hope campaign to help collect stationery for schools in dire need.

"Education has been highlighted as one of the most important investments we can make in nation building, and BAN is proud to be able to step in and support selected schools," said BAN's current chairperson and managing director of Bank Windhoek, Baronice Hans.

"By joining hands with Writers of Hope, BAN aims to collect as much stationery as possible, raise additional funds and through different activities and donations, help make a difference and play our part in building our future."

Donations can consist of used or new stationery items such as rulers, pencils, pencil sharpeners, pens, exam pads, printing paper, clean exercise books, files, school shoes or any other school items.