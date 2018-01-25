Liberia: Sam Johnson Joins Norwegian Premiere League Club

"I feel at home already and will do everything to make myself and the club proud," were the exact words of Liberian international striker Sam Johnson after Norwegian top tier club Vålerenga added the 24-year old to their lineup on a three and a half year deal.

According to Vålerenga's official website, Johnson landed in Norway on Tuesday evening and underwent the medical test before signing his contract at the Intility Arena - the team's stadium.

The 24-year old striker joined his new club after a season in the Chinese second tier league with Wuhan Zall. During his spell in the Chinese league, Johnson slotted home 12 goals out of 26 appearances.

Earlier, before his move to Norway, it was reported by local media that the former Wuhan Zall striker's contract had been terminated by the Chines club after additional foreign players were signed by the club. Johnson was later relegated to the team's reserve squad after the signing of additional foreign players.

However, three weeks following his relegation to Wuhan Zall's reserve team, the Liberian international striker now has a new challenge to face upon his return to Europe. Johnson last plied his trade in Europe with Djurgården in the Swedish league and scored 17 goals in 41 appearances.

"I'm glad he has chosen to sign for us and believe our supporters have a lot to look forward to," Ronny Deila (Photo: VIF Media)

"Sam is a quick man who works hard for the team, is good at attacking opponents as well as scoring a lot of goals. I'm glad he has chosen to sign for us and believe our supporters have a lot to look forward to," Johnson's new head coach, Ronny Deila, told the club website.

Coach Deila, according to the club, has seen Johnson in action several times and was pleased to announce that he has signed for the club and believes the Liberian international will be a success in the royal blue suit.

This latest signing by the club sums up to four the number of African players currently in the club's lineup. Striker Johnson was handed the number 10 jersey upon arrival at the team and will be looking to make his debut when the new league season kickoff on March 12, 2018.

Vålerenga ended the previous league season in the 8th position out of 16 teams after collecting 39 points out of 30 games (11 wins, 6 draws and 13 losses).

Vålerenga is a Norwegian association football club from Oslo and a part of the multi-sport club Vålerengens IF. The club was founded in 1913, and named after the neighborhood of Vålerenga. The club has so far won the league champions five times and won the Norwegian Football Cup champions four times. They last won the league in 2005 and the cup in 2008.