South Africa: Veteran Actor Sandy Mokwena Passes Away

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has sent his condolences to the friends, family and television industry colleagues of veteran actor, Sandy Mokwena.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, colleagues of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena, who has sadly passed on," said Minister Mthethwa.

Media reports say Mokwena died in hospital of natural causes on Wednesday night.

As early as 1972, Mokwena embarked on a world tour with the cast of the musical "Iph' intombi".

The veteran actor was popularly known for his role on TV soapie, Scandal, as Bra Eddie. Mokwena also played roles in Generations, Soul City and Yizo Yizo.

His death comes two days after South Africa woke up to the news of the passing of jazz legend Hugh Masekela.

Bra Hugh, as he was affectionately known, died at the age of 78, after a battle with prostate cancer on Tuesday.

Masekela was known as one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz, which began in the 1950s.