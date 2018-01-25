South Africa: Man Nabbed With 200kg of Heroin At KZN Border Post

An alleged drug smuggler was arrested on Wednesday evening for attempting to transport millions of rand's worth of heroin from Mozambique to Swaziland.

The Richards Bay Hawks, Mpumalanga Border Police, and Crime Intelligence intercepted the 50-year-old suspect at the Golela border post in KwaZulu-Natal after they received information about a truck smuggling heroin, Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

"A thorough search was conducted and almost 200kg of heroin powder was found hidden in the back of the truck.

"The value is yet to be determined, but is expected to run into millions of rand," he said.

The suspect was due to appear in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on drug trafficking charges, and bail would be opposed pending further investigations, Mulaudzi said.

Source: News24