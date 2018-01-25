South Africa: Paperwork Delays Hannah Cornelius Murder Case

Outstanding documents related to the transferral of the Hannah Cornelius murder trial to the Western Cape High Court on Thursday resulted in another postponement in the case against the four men accused of her brutal death.

Proceedings against Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court were rolled over to Friday, as paperwork confirming the transferral of the case had not yet been received.

Prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst was also unavailable, having been held up at a case in a different court.

The four are accused of murder, kidnapping and rape, following the brutal attack on Cornelius and her close friend, Cheslin Marsh, in May last year.

Cornelius' body was found on the morning of May 27 on the side of a road, near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.

She was last seen alive hours earlier, with Marsh, when four men approached her car in Bird Street, Stellenbosch.

Her Citi Golf is believed to have been used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein, on the day of her murder, and is also understood to have been used in a crime in Kuils River.

Last month, the matter was also postponed due to "issues" in the investigation on which Badenhorst had not wished to expand.

At the time, Magistrate Eric Khaketla postponed the case, saying the "loose ends need to be tied up".

This includes whether the accused would plead in a magistrate's court or a high court.

In November, the matter was postponed to give the State time to hand over the docket to defence attorney Henk Carstens.

He at the time said his clients first needed to be presented with the evidence against them to make an "informed decision" on their plea.

Source: News24